Statement by the OECS Council of Ministers: Tourism on Regional Travel

The Council of Ministers: Tourism of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) met in the Commonwealth of Dominica on Thursday, July 21, 2022 and issued the following statement:

The OECS Council of Ministers: Tourism recognizes the OECS region has been plagued by high airfares and poor intra-regional connectivity. This situation has been further intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council of Ministers: Tourism recognise that limited connectivity has contributed to the high cost of intra-regional travel, at a time when there is pent-up travel demand. This is resulting in the loss of economic opportunities in the travel and trade sectors.

We recognise that having a regional carrier is of utmost importance for OECS Member States as intra-regional travel has accounted for at least 25% of arrivals across the OECS region, more so in the second half of the year when OECS Member States stage major festivals and events. The Council of Ministers wishes to emphasise the significant direct, indirect and induced contributions that travel and tourism have on our economies, employment and government revenue.

In this regard, the OECS Council of Ministers: Tourism recognizing that regional travel is a strategic pillar for sustainable economic development has agreed to the following: