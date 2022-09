Statement by the OECS Authority on the Call of Fort-de-France

The Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have noted with great satisfaction the meeting held on the 7th of September 2022, by the President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron together with the elected Heads of local Governments of the French overseas territories to discuss the Call of Fort-de-France. We support the ambitions of the Call of Fort-de-France that seeks to rebuild the relationship between the territories and the French Republic and we applaud the willingness of the President of France to address economical, social and institutional issues of concern to those territories through a thorough roadmap and an open agenda.

Given the membership of Martinique and Guadeloupe and the impending inclusion of St. Martin as associate members of the OECS, we believe that progress on these fronts will further accelerate and deepen the Regional Integration process within the Caribbean. We applaud and encourage the leadership of the French Republic as well as of the French territories in the Eastern Caribbean to complete this process of dialogue and flexible institution change.