Statement by the OECS Authority on the Call of Fort-de-France
OECS Media Statement
Given the membership of Martinique and Guadeloupe and the impending inclusion of St. Martin as associate members of the OECS, we believe that progress on these fronts will further accelerate and deepen the Regional Integration process within the Caribbean. We applaud and encourage the leadership of the French Republic as well as of the French territories in the Eastern Caribbean to complete this process of dialogue and flexible institution change.