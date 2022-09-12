Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Statement by the OECS Authority on the Call of Fort-de-France

Statement by the OECS Authority on the Call of Fort-de-France

OECS Media Statement

Monday, September 12, 2022 — The Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have noted with great satisfaction the meeting held on the 7th of September 2022, by the President of the French Republic, His Excellency Emmanuel Macron together with the elected Heads of local Governments of the French overseas territories to discuss the Call of Fort-de-France. We support the ambitions of the Call of Fort-de-France that seeks to rebuild the relationship between the territories and the French Republic and we applaud the willingness of the President of France to address economical, social and institutional issues of concern to those territories through a thorough roadmap and an open agenda.

Given the membership of Martinique and Guadeloupe and the impending inclusion of St. Martin as associate members of the OECS, we believe that progress on these fronts will further accelerate and deepen the Regional Integration process within the Caribbean. We applaud and encourage the leadership of the French Republic as well as of the French territories in the Eastern Caribbean to complete this process of dialogue and flexible institution change.

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software