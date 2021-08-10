Browse categories
Statement by the Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority, The Rt. Hon. Dr. Keith Mitchell, on the passing of Former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Lester Bird

Media Release

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority is deeply saddened by the death of Sir Lester Bird, former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, and extends sincere condolences to his family and to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

After the OECS came into being through the signing of the Treaty of Basseterre in 1981, Sir Lester Bird served as its first Chairman in 1982. He served as Chairman for a second time in 1989. We are thankful for his service and contribution to the development of the Caribbean Region.

It is through distinguished leaders like him that the baton has been passed as we continue the valiant pursuit of regional integration.

The OECS Authority joins Prime Minister, Hon. Gaston Browne, the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda in mourning the loss yet celebrating the life of former Prime Minister and Regional Statesman, Sir Lester Bird. May he rest in peace.

