Statement by Minister Simon Stiell at Ministerial Roundtable on Climate

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 — Thank you Secretary/Special Envoy Kerry.
We acknowledge and welcome the announcements of new emission reduction targets made in recent days by the United States and other participating countries. This is certainly a step in the right direction.

In Grenada, we have submitted our new NDC in 2020 with an ambitious emission reduction target, and we have also prepared ambitious plans for addressing adaptation. 

However, WORDS without delivery are not enough. Credibility rests with action and we look forward to seeing an immediate start to the actions that will deliver on these targets…….too much time has already been wasted and  time is not on our side.

COP26 has to do more than ticking the boxes on the completion of the Paris Rulebook. The Rulebook IS a necessary outcome, but it is NOT a sufficient outcome. Sufficiency requires COP26 to “move the needle” on climate change action. 

We already know the WHO……the WHAT……..and the WHEN.
•    The WHO is all of us; 
•    the WHAT is ambitious climate action; 
•    and the WHEN is now. 

What is outstanding is the HOW, and the commitment to the HOW.
The HOW require us to take action on matters like:
•    Divesting from investments in fossil fuels, 
•    Carbon pricing, 
•    Fossil fuel subsidies, 
•    Adapttion Financing for developing countries
•    and Loss and Damage. 

Sufficiency at COP 26 requires us to address these, starting with the follow-up to this summit, and delivering concrete, practical outcomes on each of these…outcomes that WILL deliver AMBITION, will deliver EQUITY and and will deliver CLIMATE JUSTICE in Glasgow. 

I thank you.

