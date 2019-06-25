Browse categories
Health
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bids Farewell To Outgoing Director General Of FAO

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bids Farewell To Outgoing Director General Of FAO

Media Release Courtesy News784

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 — Outgoing Director General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Dr. Jose Graziano de Silva will demit office later this year and the newly elected Director General will assume the much coveted office.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, remembers Dr. Graziano for his “relentless quest to zero hunger in our World”. “I can recall his first address in June 2011, when he pledged to have the F (food) in FAO returned."

It was his view that the FAO had drifted from one of its central mandates, which is to ensure that the world was fed.

Dr. Graziano visited St. Vincent and the Grenadines during his tenure in office and was instrumental in supporting the island in its establishment of the first Parliamentary Front Against Hunger in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Dr. Graziano served as an integrationist, with a pointed ambition to bring agriculture policy makers and technicians in Latin America and the Caribbean in closer working contact. He was the first Latin American to ever hold the position of Director General of the FAO.

Some of the result-oriented projects piloted, with a special emphasis in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, over the two terms served by the outgoing Director General include:

  • Mobilisation of support from Uruguay and Jamaica in cattle production;
  • Flood recovery support;
  • Technical exchanges for agricultural stakeholders;
  • Assistance in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU);
  • Implementation of the Port State Measures regulations;
  • Cocoa production support;
  • The black sigatoka control initiative; and
  • The framing of the country’s agri-export strategy initiative.

The Hon. Minister also recognised the dedicated support from Dr. Didacus Jules of the OECS Commission; Dr. Deep Ford; Dr. Lystra Fletcher-Paul; Rueben Robertson; Sunita Daniels; and Jorge O’Ryan in shaping many of the programmes which brought significant benefits to stakeholders in the agriculture sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Caesar took the opportunity to wish Dr. Graziano all the very best in his future endeavours, on behalf of the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“There is certainly no doubt that the brilliance of this world-renowned former professor of agriculture made a significant impact on the Caribbean region, as many countries continue the fight to reconfigure their food production platforms," concluded Minister Caesar.

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software