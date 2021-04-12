St. Kitts and Nevis Pledges $1 Million in Financial and Humanitarian Support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Media Statement Courtesy the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

In a Statement issued on Saturday Afternoon, April 10th, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced a pledge of EC$1 million to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the wake of the devastation caused by the recent series of eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.

The relief pledge includes financial support as well as humanitarian support through the accomodation of evacuees and the provision of security and defense force personnel to provide assistance through the Regional Security Service (RSS).