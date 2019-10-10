Browse categories
Specialised Masterclass for OECS Business Support Organisations

OECS Media Release

Thursday, October 10, 2019 — ROSEAU, Dominica: The OECS Competitive Business Unit working jointly with International Trade Centre (ITC) will execute a Regional Specialised Masterclass for Business Support Organisations (BSOs) from October 15 - 18, 2019 at the Starfish Jolly Beach Resort, Antigua and Barbuda.

The workshop aims to provide a framework for BSOs to improve their performance to deliver more relevant and effective services for improved competitiveness of Small-Medium Enterprises within the region.

This highly interactive training, designed specifically for chief executives and senior management, will cover key performance areas such as change leadership, strategy development, clients need assessments and management approaches.

These will form a basis for further training on clients’ services and results measurement to be delivered at a later date. The activity will also be an excellent opportunity for peer support and shared experiences.

Participants will be afforded a solid foundation for designing or refreshing leadership action plans specific to their organisations’ needs. In addition, tools, templates, and coaching to improve effectiveness and enhance the business support organisations’ ability to deliver results will also be provided.

The 4-day training forms part of a series of activities to be executed by the OECS Competitive Business Unit aimed at strengthening the instuitional infrastructure of National Institutions within the Member States. Strengthening organisations strengthens societies itself and institutions work best when they fulfil their functions strategically, connect with key allies and partners, and expand to serve a wider public.

 

About the OECS Competitive Business Unit:

The OECS Competitive Business Unit (CBU) has evolved from its original mandate as an export promotion agency concerned primarily with export growth performance for manufactured products to a new entity charged with promoting competitiveness of the regional private sector across traditional and emerging high-potential sectors.

The CBU is staffed with a team of dedicated professionals with significant private sector experience. 

About the International Trade Centre:

The International Trade Centre (ITC) is the only development agency that is fully dedicated to supporting the internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The agency enables SMEs in developing and transition economies to become more competitive and connect to international markets for trade and investment, thus raising incomes and creating job opportunities, especially for women, young people, and poor communities.

Established in 1964, the International Trade Centre (ITC) is the joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations.

Contact us
Andrena Simon Technical Specialist, Trade Promotion and Institutional Strengthening, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

