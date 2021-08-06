Speak Up: Help Give The Caribbean A Louder Climate Change Voice

The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) and McNab Design Ltd. announce an Art Competition for citizens of CARIFORUM countries, using art as an instrument of communication in what is dubbed a “ Speak Up ” Campaign, aimed at boosting the voice of the Caribbean on climate change.

As a combination of island states and coastal territories, the Caribbean is a region most vulnerable to climate change, especially with our collective reliance on tourism and/or nature-based economies. This art contest is an activity for the project “Enhancing Climate Resilience in CARIFORUM Countries,” an initiative of the ACP Group of States funded by the European Union.

All CARIFORUM artists aged 3 years and older are called to submit original artwork that answers the questions:

“How has climate change aﬀected me? What is my message to the world on Caribbean climate change?”

Entries will be evaluated based on: creativity, composition and clarity, theme interpretation, boldness, and issue impact.

MDL and CCCCC invite entries from all 16 CARIFORUM Member States: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago. For four winning artists, this is an opportunity to have their work and opinion appreciated by the entire Caribbean and EU community, alongside a cash prize of USD$300.

• Contest period: Competition launches August 2, 2021 and ends August 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST.

• Competition website: www.mcnabvisual.com/climate-change-cariforum

• Who can enter: Any citizen 3 years and older belonging to any of the 16 CARIFORUM Member States and submissions can be in 1 of 4 languages: English, Spanish, French and Dutch.

• How to enter: Submit a photo of you and your artwork (JPG, JPEG, TIF, PNG or PDF) at 240 DPI or higher via website by August 31, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST. One entry per person or group.