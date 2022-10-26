Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Sixth Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture held in Dominica

Sixth Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture held in Dominica

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 — The Sixth (6th) Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture (COMA) of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) was held at the Conference Room of the State House, Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica on October 14, 2022 under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Fidel Grant, Minister for the Blue and Green, Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security.

The meeting was convened against a backdrop of escalating global food and nutrition risks, due to the cumulative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and food and energy price shocks.  These shocks emphasised the OECS’ vulnerability to increased food insecurity as highlighted by Minister Grant,

“The OECS is highly food dependent with our Member States importing some 55% to 95% of their food supply, with four of the Member States being more than 80%. There is at present insufficient space on the local supply (because of both volume and variability) side to buffer resulting in relatively common shortages in the imported food supply.”

As a result, Hon. Grant urged fellow Ministers of Agriculture, Development Partners and technical officers to change the modus operandi and take a proactive approach toward food security within the OECS. His call to action was for the region to prioritise food production and food import substitution to survive and build resilience,

“We must support farming households with inputs and tools to cultivate short‑cycle crop varieties and backyard gardening kits for rapid food production, and to reduce the pressure on our household incomes.  We must determine what our national and regional strategic food supply must be adequately supported at the national and local levels, through procurement, storage, and supply chain services.”

The Council of Ministers: Agriculture expressed support for the OECS Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) strategy as a response to the call for increased food security, food self-reliance and agricultural development across the OECS. The FAST envisages establishing competitive and sustainable food and agriculture production, processing and distribution practices that will result in increased consumption of affordable, quality, and nutritious food, increased food self-reliance and increased social and economic development.

The Ministers of Agriculture endorsed the recommendations to establish the governance and institutional framework to operationalise the FAST and for the OECS Commission to engage with the Member States on the alignment (and costing) of the FAST activities with their national agriculture agenda to maximise the allocation of financial and human resources.

The Council of Ministers: Agriculture supported the establishment of a Technical Working Group in both Agriculture and Fisheries to improve coordination across the Member States in addition to endorsing the ongoing knowledge work and partnerships in support of food system transformation. This included support to the pan-Caribbean project CambioNet, led by the French National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRAE) to strengthen Agriculture Research and Development, Extensions, and Agricultural Advisory in sustainable agriculture practices.

Contact us
Kevin Hope Interim Head of Economic Development, Economic Affairs and Regional Integration Division, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Lench Fevrier Senior Technical Specialist, Agriculture, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Natasha Deterville-Moise Programme Assistant, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Kevin Hope Interim Head of Economic Development, Economic Affairs and Regional Integration Division, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Lench Fevrier Senior Technical Specialist, Agriculture, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Natasha Deterville-Moise Programme Assistant, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software