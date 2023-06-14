Browse categories
Show off your OECS Colours on Friday June 16 - OECS Colours Day!

OECS Media Release

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will celebrate its 42nd Anniversary on June 18,  2023 under the theme “Vision. Integration. Sustainability. Progress”.  To commemorate this special milestone and highlight the success of our integration movement, OECS Colours Day 2023 is scheduled for Friday, June 16, 2023. 

Last year OECS Colours Day was successfully held, as schools, Government Agencies and businesses across the OECS Region submitted photos dressed up in the OECS Colours and conducted OECS themed Colours Day activities.  Several of these submissions were posted on the OECS social media platforms.  

This year it is anticipated that Colours Day will be bigger and better.  Staff of Government Ministries/Agencies, schools, businesses, the General Public across the OECS region and citizens in the diaspora are therefore invited to participate in this activity by wearing the OECS colours: green, yellow, white and/or navy blue on Friday, June 16, 2023. Everyone is encouraged to post their OECS Day outfits via social media using the hashtag #OECSDAY or submit  photos in their OECS colours to the Commission via the email address [email protected] to be posted on the OECS Commission social media platforms.  

Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

