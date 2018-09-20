SDM2021 Virtual Magazine Launch

Monday, October 18, 2021 — The 2021 OECS Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) culminated in three days of impactful discussions, collaborations and partnerships on September 21-23, 2021.

The SDM2021 Virtual Magazine features a complete breakdown of the events, speakers, sponsors and behind-the-scenes team who made this highly-anticipated event a success.

The OECS Sustainable Development Movement is the largest event of its type in the region, creating a space where over 10,600+ Development Partners, Private Sector entrepreneurs and investors, Academia, Caribbean Governments, Civil Society, and individuals gather virtually to exchange thoughts and agitate action around innovative sustainable growth and development of Small Island Development States (SIDS).

The the 2021 iteration of the SDM placed a focus on the actionable opportunities for citizens of the OECS to unite and build a more sustainable region.

Learn more about the Sustainable Development Movement at: www.oecssdm.com.

