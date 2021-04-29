SDM2021 Think Tank to Support Volcano-ravaged Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 — As part of the events leading up to the highly-anticipated Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2021 Summit, the OECS Commission will host the Think Tank on April 29, 2021.

The inaugural event will support the OECS Stronger Together Campaign – a fundraising initiative created on behalf of the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to aid in relief and recovery efforts due to the ongoing volcanic eruption.

Held as part of the OECS' aspiration to fast-track the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union through disruptions, solid innovations and agility, the free virtual event will also feature a special segment dedicated to raising funds for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Connect with growth-stage and highly successful entrepreneurs in an environment conducive to networking, growth, shared visioning, and the potential to mushroom into partnerships; and support the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines relief effort!

Event: The OECS Think Tank

Date: April 29, 2021

Time: 10 am AST

Zoom Registration Link: https://oecsthinktank.vfairs.com/

Tyrone Wilson

Tyrone Wilson is the Founder, President & CEO of iCreate Limited, a Creative Digital & Technology Training Institute, listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange - Junior Market.

Tyrone’s passion for entrepreneurship and innovation has fuelled the strategic growth and success of his company. His vision is to develop the region’s creative economy and make the Caribbean & Latin America a powerhouse in the digital & creative world. Tyrone became the youngest CEO on the Jamaica Stock Exchange when he listed his brainchild - iCreate Institute on February 2019.

Dr. Ford Tamer

Dr. Ford Tamer serves as Inphi’s President and Chief Executive Officer. He brings to Inphi over 20 years of experience building successful technology businesses, with particular expertise in the semiconductor sector.

Prior to joining Inphi, Dr. Tamer served as CEO of Telegent Systems; Senior VP and General Manager of Broadcom's Infrastructure Networking Group, which he grew to $1.2 billion in revenue in five years; CEO of Agere Inc., which was acquired by Lucent Microelectronics; and VP at Agere Systems. Dr. Tamer was also a partner at Khosla Ventures, where he assisted in the growth of cleantech and IT businesses. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Sentons Inc. and is on the Board of Directors of the Global Semiconductor Alliance. Dr. Tamer holds an M.S. and Ph.D. in engineering from MIT.

Natalie John

Natalie John, CEO of Dreamy Weddings celebrates 21 years in the destination wedding planning industry. This savvy and trend-forward entrepreneur who oversees a portfolio of growing businesses started with Dreamy Weddings operating in 2 destinations in 1999 and has grown to operating in 13 Caribbean destinations. Recognized by leading media outlets, this recipient of the A-List Wedding Planner designation by Destination Weddings & Honeymoons magazine in 2010, Caribbean Wedding Planner and Off-Site Wedding Planner of the Year 2018/2019 by Caribbean Wedding Industry Awards and in 2019 won the St. Kitts Business Excellence Awards by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

In addition to being a certified wedding specialist, John is a Chartered Governance Professional with ICSA Canada and a trained florist with experience in securities, tourism marketing and export credit. Born and raised in Saint Lucia, she studied commerce, finance and marketing at Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Natalie continues to innovate, finding new ways to pamper discerning couples, assist corporate groups in planning Caribbean events, and helping island tourism officials develop creative strategies to remain competitive.

Liran Peretz

Liran Peretz spent most of his life between Israel and various countries in the Caribbean region to include Antigua, Guyana, and most recently Barbados.

His passions include community development projects, implementation of livelihood-supporting technologies, and kitesurfing. For several years, Liran worked for the online gaming industry in Antigua and was part of the technological explosion (training local teams for Playtech.com and supervising the finance department) which occurred in that segment in the recent past. Liran first uncovered Bitcoins in 2011 when its rate was $12 and was a quick early adopter for that and subsequent cryptocurrencies that followed.

As a now expert in the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency domain, Liran co-founded Alty.com in 2018 and has served as its CEO since. Under Liran’s leadership, Alty has grown from an idea to a company with international teams, deploying automation solutions for clients and communities around the world.

Support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Individuals and corporations seeking to contribute are invited to donate here: https://spurropen.com/StrongerTC

All funds (100%) raised via this campaign will be directly transferred to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.