SDM2020 Transitions to Full Virtual Experience

Friday, July 31, 2020 — As the world continues to monitor the ever-changing situation surrounding the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) this week took the bold step to move forward with the inaugural staging of the Sustainable Development Movement Summit (SDM2020) as a fully virtual experience powdered by vFairs – a world Class virtual platform rated #1 by Capterra.

The quality and experience of the internationally renowned speakers slated to participate in the high-level event, paired with the use of cutting-edge virtual conferencing technologies, will ensure that the virtual experience for participants is as immersive as an in person experience.

Given the significant fallout from the pandemic, SDM2020 is an ideal platform to network and discuss new ideas with global thought leaders on the best approaches to accelerate the implementation of proactive strategies that are critical to the growth and resilience of the Member States and the wider Caribbean.

The Director General of the OECS Commission, Dr Didacus Jules, said:

"The Sustainable Development Movement 2020 is our collective opportunity to break unproductive silos and do the things that we are committed to do, differently, in partnership, with greater ambition. The COVID-19 experience unearthed deep lessons, especially for our region. Let us maximise this opportunity to challenge the status quo and explore disruptive transformation of all dimensions of our development.”

The two-day summit, which is still scheduled for September 23 and 24, will forgo the traditional ‘talk-shop’ design, and instead, give attendees an enriched networking and mind-shifting experience. Through the integration of several advanced technological features, attendees will be exposed to high level round table discussions and keynote presentations, led by global sector leaders; the Pitch Room hosted by Daymond John, star of the ABC Shark Tank series, who will engage the Caribbean’s most innovative entrepreneurs from the SDM Republic Bank Business Model Competition; exclusive sidebar events; the Virtual Reality Room experience; topped by a modernised showcasing of exhibitors from across the world.

Register now to secure your space at this exclusive virtual event!

The Keynote Speakers include renowned Motivational Speaker, Les Brown; CEO of The Shark Group, Daymond John; CEO of eduCCate Global, Melanie Harwood; Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (the best-performing stock market in the world), Marlene Street-Forrest; Serial Entrepreneur and Founder of Hopspot.com, Tripology.com and Co-Founder of Love & Magic Co., Chinedu Echeruo; and Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS Commission.

The Commission welcomes the Republic Bank, World Bank Group, Global Environment Facility, One Integrated Group Limited (ONEGROUP), SpurrOpen.com, Hanna Fitz, Massy Stores (Saint Lucia), CCRIF SPC, Island Innovation, and its extensive list of regional and international endorsers, business coaches and the media, who have already confirmed their support as Official Summit Partners.

The public is invited to ‘Join the Movement’ socially on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter (@oecscommission) for a series of free webinars and resource tools leading up to the summit. Webinars will be led by industry experts who will examine the economic effects of COVID-19, and serve as a teaser for SDM2020.

For more information or to register visit https://oecssdm.com/.