SDM2020: The OECS Sustainable Development Movement is almost here!

Monday, September 21, 2020 — After months of tremendous build-up leading to this moment, we have finally reached the watershed which precedes an amazing three days of transformational connections. The Sustainable Development Movement Summit (SDM2020) Summit, the Caribbean's first and largest Summit of its type, is scheduled to take place on September 22-24, 2020!

In July, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) took the bold step to move forward with the inaugural staging of the SDM2020 as a fully virtual experience powered by vFairs – a world Class virtual platform rated #1 by Capterra.

Over the past few months, the OECS Commission has been working assiduously to build-out a world-class programme that will leave you with an unction to predict your future by creating it.

The quality and experience of the internationally renowned speakers slated to participate in this high-level event, paired with the use of cutting-edge virtual conferencing technologies, will ensure that the virtual experience for participants is as immersive as an in-person experience.

Take a tour of the VFairs Platform below:

Three days of transformational connections begin tomorrow, Sept 22-24 2020:

September 22, 2020: Opening Ceremony - 10 am to 12:30 pm EST

September 22, 2020: The Blue Economy Investors' Round Table (An Exclusive SDM Side Event) - 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm EST

September 23, 2020: Day 1 of the Summit

September 24, 2020: Day 2 of the Summit

The #SDM2020 Summit will forgo the traditional ‘talk-shop’ design and give attendees an enriched networking and mind-shifting experience. Through the integration of several advanced technological features, attendees will be exposed to high level round table discussions and keynote presentations, led by global sector leaders; the Pitch Room hosted by Daymond John, star of the ABC Shark Tank series, who will engage the Caribbean’s most innovative entrepreneurs from the SDM Republic Bank Business Model Competition; exclusive sidebar events; the Virtual Reality Room experience; topped by a modernised showcasing of exhibitors from across the world.

Register now to take advantage of our Flash Sale and secure your space at this exclusive virtual event! Limited tickets!

** This sale doesn't apply to organizations that have been previously invoiced under a separate arrangement.

Keynote Speakers include renowned Motivational Speaker, Les Brown; CEO of The Shark Group, Daymond John; CEO of eduCCate Global, Melanie Harwood; Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (the best-performing stock market in the world), Marlene Street-Forrest; Serial Entrepreneur and Founder of Hopspot.com, Tripology.com and Co-Founder of Love & Magic Co., Chinedu Echeruo; and Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS Commission.

The Commission welcomes the Republic Bank, World Bank Group, Global Environment Facility, One Integrated Group Limited (ONEGROUP), SpurrOpen.com, Hanna Fitz, Massy Stores (Saint Lucia), CCRIF SPC, Island Innovation, and its extensive list of regional and international endorsers, business coaches and the media, as Official Summit Partners.

For more information or to register visit https://oecssdm.com/.