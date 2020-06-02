SDM2020 plans in full effect: COVID-19 pandemic intensifies sustainable development efforts

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 — As the impacts of the coronavirus intensify the need for sustainability efforts and regional solidarity, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) confirmed its plans to move forward with the inaugural staging of the Sustainable Development Movement Summit (SDM2020) this year.

The event which is scheduled for September 23 and 24 at the Royalton Resorts in Saint Lucia, will bring together government policy heads, private and public sector leaders, investors, global entrepreneurs and civil society. Adding to the summit’s innovative and sustainability clout, the organisers will also leverage cutting-edge conferencing technologies to create a rich virtual experience for over 3000 online participants who will not be able to attend the event in person.

Serving as a well-timed platform, given the current fallout from the pandemic, SDM2020 is a stratagem to accelerate the implementation of proactive strategies that are critical to the growth and resilience of the Member States and the wider Caribbean.

The Director General of the OECS Commission, Dr Didacus Jules, said:

“SDM2020 is part of the process of leveraging the best international thinking and leading-edge approaches to accomplish our development agenda, including the realisation of the sustainable development goals. We have also woven the coronavirus pandemic into the narrative of SDM, because of the deep lessons that we can learn from the COVID-19 experience and also because of the opportunity that it presents for disruptive transformation of all dimensions of our development.”

The two-day summit will forgo the traditional ‘talk-shop’ design, and instead, give attendees an enriched networking and mind-shifting experience. Through the integration of several ground-breaking features, attendees will be exposed to high level round table discussions and keynote presentations, led by global sector leaders; the Pitch Room hosted by Daymond John, star of the ABC Shark Tank series, who will engage 30 of the Caribbean’s most innovative entrepreneurs from the SDM Republic Bank Business Model Competition; exclusive sidebar events; the Virtual Reality Room experience; topped by a modernised showcasing of exhibitors from across the world.

As part of the thrust to minimise the negative environmental impacts, SDM2020 is also being organised and implemented as an eco-friendly event and is geared towards driving progressive movement towards achieving 12 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Keynote Speakers include renowned Motivational Speaker, Les Brown; CEO of The Shark Group, Daymond John; CEO of eduCCate Global, Melanie Harwood; Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (the best-performing stock market in the world), Marlene Street-Forrest; Serial Entrepreneur and Founder of Hopspot.com, Tripology.com and Co-Founder of Love & Magic Co., Chinedu Echeruo; and Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS Commission.

Over twenty additional speakers representing the OECS Commission, regional government bodies and a wide range of global leading companies have also been confirmed and set to share their winning strategies to global audiences. The Commission also wants to allay any public concerns that may arise about the event’s staging and assures all participants that all health precautions and protocols are being observed.

In her address to these concerns, Head of the OECS Development Cooperation and Resource Mobilisation Unit; and chief project coordinator for SDM2020, Lisa Stone-Taylor said:

“While we are very optimistic that come September it will be safe for everyone to convene for this well-needed event, we are also keen on ensuring that all bases are covered, especially those concerning health. Moreover, we are making the event accessible for everyone who wants to ‘Join the Movement’ virtually, at a significantly discounted ticket price.”

The Commission welcomes the Republic Bank, World Bank Group, Global Environment Facility, One Integrated Group Limited (ONEGROUP), SpurrOpen.com, Hanna Fitz, Island Innovation, and its extensive list of regional and international endorsers, business coaches and the media, who have already confirmed their support as Official Summit Partners.

The public is invited to ‘Join the Movement’ socially on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter (@oecscommission) for a series of free webinars and resource tools leading up to the summit. Webinars will be led by industry experts who will examine the economic effects of COVID-19, and serve as a teaser for SDM2020.

For more information or to register visit https://oecssdm.com/.