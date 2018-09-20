SDM Ambassador Encourages Fathers to get vaccinated

Monday, June 28, 2021 — The Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit’s 2021 cohort of ambassadors have hit the ground running, spearheading a number of initiatives within their communities to raise awareness on the importance of a sustainable future, with a particular focus on the added complexities imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SDM Ambassador for the United States and CEO of Deeds Driven Dads, Coach Stevan Lynn, in partnership with the Caribbean Fatherhood Coalition (CFC), recently launched the “Fathers for Life Campaign” – encouraging 10,000,000 fathers and father figures in the Caribbean region to become fully vaccinated.

"As the pandemic continues we now are faced with another foe... ourselves. False rumours, ancient myths, weak excuses and fears are delaying the eradication of the virus while further jeopardizing our children's future and the lives of family members," Lynn said.

According to Medical News Today, men are most likely to not get vaccinated, not wear a mask or safe distance and most likely die due to unresolved underlying conditions and obesity.

Answer the Caribbean Fatherhood Coalition’s call to action by spreading the word and encouraging fathers and father figures in your community to get vaccinated.

Let’s get to 10,000,000!

About the SDM Ambassador Programme

The SDM Ambassador Programme features emerging leaders throughout the world as they take SDM messaging to unprecedented heights, geared towards advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. #JoinTheMovement and support this group of amazing global leaders!

Visit www.oecssdm.com to learn more about the #Movement and register.