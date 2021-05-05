Scholarships Available for Cybersecurity Diplomacy Course

The Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) is inviting public officers to apply for scholarships to attend its Cybersecurity Diplomacy Course which is being offered as a joint venture between the CTU and DiploFoundation and will be hosted virtually commencing 17th May 2021.

The Cybersecurity Diplomacy course equips professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to act effectively in cybersecurity diplomacy. This online course analyses how the abuse of technology impacts geopolitical security, social and economic development, and cyber processes and negotiations. The course is taught by academics, technology experts, and seasoned diplomats.

Notice how cybersecurity news has moved from 'lifestyle' and 'tech' sections to 'politics', and even 'breaking news'?

The increasingly frequent and high-impact cyber breaches, hacks, and attacks are influencing global political and economic relations, and pushing states to the negotiating table. From the UN General Assembly and Security Council, to the G7, G20, the WTO, and various regional organisations like the AUC, OSCE, OAS and ASEAN, states are forced to find ways to secure cyberspace. Cyber(in)security is impacting international peace, sustainable development, digital cooperation, human rights and privacy, as well as the global digital business environment, and stakes are getting higher for everyone: ministers, diplomats, business executives, civil society leaders, tech gurus, and top researchers.

All this confronts us with a number of interesting and crucial challenges, that we cover in this cybersecurity training:

Can international diplomacy , together with regional and national policies, address technology-related threats in current geopolitical contexts?

, together with regional and national policies, in current geopolitical contexts? How can diplomats, businesses and civil society leaders promote collaboration over confrontation ?

can diplomats, businesses and civil society leaders ? How can we ensure that agreements on secure behaviour in cyberspace can preserve the internet’s potential for universal access, economic and social development, and individual security, rights, and freedoms?

on secure behaviour in cyberspace can for universal access, economic and social development, and individual security, rights, and freedoms? How can YOU prepare yourself and your institution to take an active part in these processes?

Interested in becoming actively involved in cybersecurity negotiations and processes that aim to make our global cyberspace a safer place?

Diplo’s Cybersecurity Diplomacy course debates current critical topics, such as those addressed in the final report of the UN Cyber OEWG, through group readings, fireside chats with policy experts, and other interactive learning techniques.

With Diplo’s well-recognised, engaging, and interactive learning methodology, this cybersecurity training provides a space for exchanging experiences and views within s select group of professionals from around the world, as well as with lecturers who are among the top professionals and senior diplomats active in cybersecurity.

Join this practically oriented and intellectually inspiring course by applying here: https://bit.ly/3gbwlCL