Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Scholarships available for CARICOM students in the Green Economy Sector

Scholarships available for CARICOM students in the Green Economy Sector

Applications open in January 2021!

Monday, October 26, 2020 — Global Affairs Canada is pleased to introduce the Canada–CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarship program – a new short-term exchange opportunity in Canada for students from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States who wish to pursue certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in disciplines related to climate change and resilience building.

The Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarship program is facilitated through institutional collaborations and student exchange agreements between publicly funded Canadian colleges and institutes and post-secondary institutions across the CARICOM offering technical or vocational education and training (TVET).

Interested candidates should contact their home institution’s international office about existing partnerships or student exchange agreements with Canadian colleges and institutes, which would enable their participation in the program.

  • Program name: Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarships program

  • Funding organization: Global Affairs Canada

  • Target audiences: Students at the certificate, diploma and associate degree levels in Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

  • Duration: For a minimum of 4 months or one academic term; or for a period of 8 months or two academic terms.

  • Inclusions: Visa and/or study/work permit fees, airfare, health insurance, living expenses, ground transportation, books and supplies.

  • Application period: January to March 2021

For information about the new scholarship program visit: Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarship Program.

Climate Change Education Youth Energy CARICOM
Contact us
Kalima Ali-Jagnarine Development Officer, High Commission of Canada
OECS Communications Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Kalima Ali-Jagnarine Development Officer, High Commission of Canada
OECS Communications Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software