Scholarship applications are now open for CARICOM students in the Green Economy Sector

Global Affairs Canada is pleased to introduce the Canada–CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarship program – a new short-term exchange opportunity in Canada for students from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States who wish to pursue certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in disciplines related to climate change and resilience building.

The Canada-CARICOM Skills Training for the Green Economy Scholarship program is facilitated through institutional collaborations and student exchange agreements between publicly funded Canadian colleges and institutes and post-secondary institutions across the CARICOM offering technical or vocational education and training (TVET).