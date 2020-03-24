Browse categories
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines COVID-19 Preparedness and Response

Media Release of the Office of the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 — On Thursday, March 19, 2020, Cabinet considered recommendations from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, and took the following decisions:

a. Approval was granted to maintain the status quo as it relates to travellers from the undermentioned countries, who will be quarantined for fourteen (14) days:

  • Iran
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Italy

b. In addition, all persons arriving from the following countries are required to self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days:

  • United States of America (USA)
  • United Kingdom (UK)
  • European Union (EU) Member Countries

This will take effect from Monday, 23rd March 2020, from 6:00 a.m.

c. All persons with a travel history including countries not listed above will be allowed entry once no symptoms of the COVID-19 virus are exhibited.

d. Upon entering this country, all persons will be issued with a card containing the COVID-19 hotline number and indicating that they are required by law to report any symptom of the COVID-19 virus which may develop after entry and during their stay in this country.

If symptoms develop, the affected person will be isolated and tested.

e. Social distancing is recommended for members of the household of any person under quarantine.

f. The Government, having consulted the various stakeholders and in the context of all the circumstances, advises that activities for the Bequia Easter Regatta and the Union Island Easter Festival be cancelled.

g. The Government reminds all interested persons that the airports and seaports of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain open, and protocols, as enunciated officially, will apply.

h. Under the existing laws, the relevant officials are authorized, in special circumstances, to take other health or security measures as may be deemed necessary.

 

