Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister leads WEF Davos Agenda Special Event on Small Island Developing States

Friday, January 29, 2021 — The Davos Agenda, an annual event for world leaders, is being held virtually this year from January 25-29 with 1,500 global leaders under the theme of “A crucial year to rebuild trust.”

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, the Honourable Allen Chastanet, led the Devex Session on Wednesday January 27th 2021, providing leadership and insight on “Catalyzing a new future: From Small Islands to Great Ocean States.”

This event is being held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and against the backdrop of calls to capitalize on the opportunity to reset the economic system and build one that incentivizes sustainable and inclusive economic growth with strong private sector participation.

Saint Lucia has established a significant and meaningful relationship with the World Economic Forum having partnered over the last year to design and develop the Saint Lucia Country Financing Roadmap (CFR) - an actionable and evidence-based blueprint towards long-term development financing.

View the complete session here.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

