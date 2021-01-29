Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister leads WEF Davos Agenda Special Event on Small Island Developing States

The Davos Agenda, an annual event for world leaders, is being held virtually this year from January 25-29 with 1,500 global leaders under the theme of “A crucial year to rebuild trust.”

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, the Honourable Allen Chastanet, led the Devex Session on Wednesday January 27th 2021, providing leadership and insight on “Catalyzing a new future: From Small Islands to Great Ocean States.”

This event is being held in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and against the backdrop of calls to capitalize on the opportunity to reset the economic system and build one that incentivizes sustainable and inclusive economic growth with strong private sector participation.

Saint Lucia has established a significant and meaningful relationship with the World Economic Forum having partnered over the last year to design and develop the Saint Lucia Country Financing Roadmap (CFR) - an actionable and evidence-based blueprint towards long-term development financing.

View the complete session here.