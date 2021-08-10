Browse categories
Saint Lucia’s Department of Sustainable Development Receives Communication Equipment Through ReMLit Project

Media Release

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 — The OECS Environmental Sustainability Division has been conducting several initiatives to reduce and control marine pollution in the Eastern Caribbean. One of these initiatives is the Building Resilience in the Eastern Caribbean through Reduction in Marine Litter (ReMLit) Project, funded by the Government of Norway. Thus far, the Commission has undertaken several concrete interventions to achieve this primary objective within beneficiary Member States, namely, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The interventions include the implementation of a ReMLit Communications Strategy to create greater awareness on the need to properly dispose of litter that often finds its way into the marine environment. One recent initiative was the release of the More Than Just Islands music video, featuring ten prominent music entertainers from OECS Member States.

To further the communications objectives of the ReMLit project, on Friday August 6, 2021, the OECS Environmental Sustainability Division handed over some communication equipment to Saint Lucia’s Department of Sustainable Development. The equipment was received by Ms. Silka Tobias, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training.

Upon receiving the items, Ms. Tobias said,

I want to assure you that the equipment that you have handed us today will go a long way in helping the department fulfill its mandate of providing information to the public, and enhancing our communication with the persons out there to let them know what is going on. We are very grateful for it.”

ReMLit is a 27 million Norwegian Kroner (approximately US$ 3 million) project implemented under the OECS Ocean Governance and Fisheries Programme, with funding support from the Government of Norway. The ReMLit project, which aims to reduce and control marine pollution in the Eastern Caribbean, was launched in 2019 and is expected to be completed by 2022.

International Relations Biodiversity
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

