Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Saint Lucia to Host Hero CPL Matches in 2022

Saint Lucia to Host Hero CPL Matches in 2022

Media Release Courtesy of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and the Hero Caribbean Premier League

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed that Saint Lucia will host matches during the 2022 season. Saint Lucia will be one of four countries to host Hero CPL matches in 2022 with the matches set to be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Beausejour. 

The 2020 and 2021 seasons of the Hero CPL took place in Trinidad & Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis respectively with the COVID-19 pandemic meaning the tournament needed to be played in one country. For the 2022 season the plan is to move around the region once again with three venues being used for the group stages and another selected for the finals. 

The tournament will take place from 30 August to the 30 September with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots looking to defend the title they won in 2021. 

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO said:

“We are very pleased to confirm that we will be back in Saint Lucia in 2022 and we are grateful to the government for working with us to make this happen. Saint Lucia has been such a huge part of the Hero CPL story and as we enter our 10th season it is great to be back at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground this year.” 

Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority commented:

“We are delighted to be one of the venues for CPL this year. The pandemic limited major sporting events across the world so to be able to welcome back a prestigious tournament such as this means a lot to us. This event is full of opportunities. It’s a chance to enjoy the brilliant sportsmanship that you see on the cricket field and it’s an opportunity to come together and enjoy our Saint Lucian hospitality. We look forward to welcoming spectators and visitors this September.”

 

ABOUT THE HERO CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE:

 

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. The broadcast and digital viewership has passed 500 million in both 2020 and in 2021 to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are the current Hero CPL champions, and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Saint Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders. For further information visit www.cplt20.com

Sports
Contact us
Peter Miller Head of PR and Communications, Hero Caribbean Premier League
Geraine Georges Public Relations Manager, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Peter Miller Head of PR and Communications, Hero Caribbean Premier League
Geraine Georges Public Relations Manager, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software