Saint Lucia to Host Hero CPL Matches in 2022

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed that Saint Lucia will host matches during the 2022 season. Saint Lucia will be one of four countries to host Hero CPL matches in 2022 with the matches set to be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Beausejour.

The 2020 and 2021 seasons of the Hero CPL took place in Trinidad & Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis respectively with the COVID-19 pandemic meaning the tournament needed to be played in one country. For the 2022 season the plan is to move around the region once again with three venues being used for the group stages and another selected for the finals.

The tournament will take place from 30 August to the 30 September with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots looking to defend the title they won in 2021.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO said:

“We are very pleased to confirm that we will be back in Saint Lucia in 2022 and we are grateful to the government for working with us to make this happen. Saint Lucia has been such a huge part of the Hero CPL story and as we enter our 10th season it is great to be back at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground this year.”

Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority commented:

“We are delighted to be one of the venues for CPL this year. The pandemic limited major sporting events across the world so to be able to welcome back a prestigious tournament such as this means a lot to us. This event is full of opportunities. It’s a chance to enjoy the brilliant sportsmanship that you see on the cricket field and it’s an opportunity to come together and enjoy our Saint Lucian hospitality. We look forward to welcoming spectators and visitors this September.”

ABOUT THE HERO CARIBBEAN PREMIER LEAGUE:

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. The broadcast and digital viewership has passed 500 million in both 2020 and in 2021 to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are the current Hero CPL champions, and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Saint Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders. For further information visit www.cplt20.com