Saint Lucia, The Undefeated Honeymoon Capital 12 Times Over

The virtual announcement of the highly coveted industry accolade was made on November 27 in Moscow, commemorating the observance of the 27th annual World Travel Awards. Saint Lucia has been recognized for this award for the twelfth time, and for the third consecutive year since 2018.

Saint Lucia's prominence amongst global destinations within the romance niche continues to be indisputable. The destination was bestowed yet again, the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’.

World Travel Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide and is recognized as the travel industry's most prestigious awards program, rewarding leaders in the tourism, airline, hotel, and hospitality sectors.

Apart from winning the highly coveted award, Saint Lucia was also nominated in three other categories, namely, World’s Leading Island Destination, World’s Leading Wedding Destination and World’s Most Romantic Destination 2020.

Commenting on the award, Tourism Minister Honourable Dominic Fedee said:

“Saint Lucia’s internationally acclaimed status is what we strive for daily in our strategic marketing and promotion efforts. The destination undoubtedly boasts of true passion in all key niches and amongst its hidden gems. It is indeed an Honor for Saint Lucia to be named once again as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination, a sincere reflection of our culture and the people who propel the industry.”

In marketing the destination as one of the mecca’s of the travel industry globally, The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) continues to place specific brand focus on the destinations alluring beauty, romantic appeal, diverse culture, verdant landscapes, delightful people and the infectious and inspiring love for the island.

Photos courtesy the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

About Saint Lucia

One of the Windward Islands of the West Indies' Lesser Antilles, Saint Lucia (pronounced Saint LOO-sha) is nestled halfway down the Eastern Caribbean archipelago. The "Helen of the West Indies," Saint Lucia is known for its natural beauty and diverse attractions, including the signature Piton Mountains - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - a tropical rainforest and one of the world's few drive-in volcanoes.

Culturally rich offerings include the bustling marketplace in the capital of Castries, quaint fishing villages along the coastline, and the annual Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival. Saint Lucia's wide range of accommodations includes world-class five-star resorts, all-inclusive resorts, intimate inns and value-oriented properties. Saint Lucia is also home to world class cruise and yachting facilities. The island is continually recognized as one of the leading Wedding and honeymoon destinations worldwide.

For more information about the island of Saint Lucia visit http://stlucia.org/