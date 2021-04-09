Saint Lucia Stands Ready to Assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet has spoken to the Prime Minister of St. Vincent of the Grenadines, Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, and indicated Saint Lucia’s readiness to assist in light of the latest developments with the ongoing eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano.

Saint Lucia’s National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has been in preparation mode for some time to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as areas which may be affected in Saint Lucia, in particular the south of the island.

In light of the latest information and the evacuation order issued in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet has instructed NEMO to be on high alert and to accelerate plans to assist.

Prime Minister Chastanet called for continued calm, while indicating that citizens should be on full alert. The Government of Saint Lucia will continue to monitor the situation, stay in close contact with St. Vincent authorities and local developments will be communicated by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

Prime Minister Chastanet called on all Saint Lucians to continue to keep our brothers and sisters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in our thoughts and prayers.