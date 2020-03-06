Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Saint Lucia Observes two Year Anniversary of Historic Escazú Agreement Endorsement!

Saint Lucia Observes two Year Anniversary of Historic Escazú Agreement Endorsement!

Media release of the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development of the Government of Saint Lucia

Friday, March 6, 2020 — March 4, 2020 marked the second anniversary of the endorsement in San Jose, Costa Rica, of the historic Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean (Escazú Agreement). 

The Escazu Agreement which was adopted on March 4, 2018, in Escazu, San Jose Costa Rica, offers our Region a new platform for advancing towards full access to information, participation that embraces full consultation and environmental justice.

Negotiated by and for the Region with significant active participation from the public and civil society, this Agreement seeks to touch the most vulnerable, marginalized and excluded sectors through measures that are affirmative and intends to remove barriers that impede the full exercise of access rights. Essentially, it puts into effect, the final goal of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Agenda to“leave no one behind”.

Saint Lucia along with other Caribbean and Latin American countries, including Antigua and Barbuda’s, Guyana, Brazil, Costa Rica, Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Uruguay signed the Escazu Agreement on September 27, 2018, at the United Nations General Assembly Building in New York.

With the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) as its Technical Secretariat and with the determined support of all signatories, the Escazu Agreement which is open for signature until September 26, 2020, is poised to be the new environmental instrument synonymous with non-discrimination, transparency and greater democracy for all.

Biodiversity Social Development
Contact us
Kate Wilson Legal OFficer, Department of Sustainable development, Government of Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Kate Wilson Legal OFficer, Department of Sustainable development, Government of Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software