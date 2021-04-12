Saint Lucia helps 136 Stranded Agricultural Workers

Castries, Saint Lucia – The Government of Saint Lucia is providing assistance to one hundred and thirty-six (136) OECS citizens, who are part of the seasonal agricultural workers’ programme, as they were stranded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as a result of the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.

The agricultural workers, 95 Vincentians, 18 Saint Lucians and 23 Grenadians, were en route to Canada for employment on the seasonal agricultural workers’ programme when their flight from St. Vincent to Canada was cancelled. The workers arrived via Cruise Ship “Serenade of the Seas” on Saturday morning and will remain in Saint Lucia for a few days until they can board a flight to Canada.

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), the Ministry of Health, The St. Lucia Air and Seaports Authority (SLASPA), the Ministry of Tourism, the Department of Labour and all other relevant agencies are assisting in the coordination of this effort and ensuring all the necessary public health protocols are followed.

The Government of Saint Lucia continues to thank all Saint Lucians for their cooperation as we assist our brothers and sisters at this difficult time. Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet has called on all Saint Lucians to continue to keep St. Vincent and the Grenadines in our thoughts and prayers.