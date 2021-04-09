Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) activates its Port Response Plan to receive evacuees

Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) activates its Port Response Plan to receive evacuees

Media Release Courtesy SLASPA

Friday, April 9, 2021 — Following the update from the Office of the Prime Minister, on the situation of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines La Soufrière Volcano, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), through its Disaster Preparedness Committee, has activated its Port Response Plan to facilitate and receive evacuees.

The plan identifies the George F.L Charles Airport and the Castries Seaport as the designated entry points for evacuees. The Authority is working in close tandem with essential partners, particularly the Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure adherence to the Ministry’s stipulated COVID 19 protocols.

SLASPA's General Manager, Mr. Daren Cenac, noted;

"Since the initial pronouncement of activity at the La Soufriere Volcano, the Authority reviewed and strengthened various aspects of its port operations. Our Airports Division is in active dialogue with the Eastern Caribbean Air Traffic Management Group to activate contingency plans for potential aviation disruption. As well, our Maritime and Seaports Divisions are working assiduously to ensure business continuity."

SLASPA continues to work with the Government of Saint Lucia through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in Saint Lucia, other relevant, local and regional officials, and counterpart agencies to respond to any possible effects of the ongoing eruption in Saint Vincent.

 

About the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority - SLASPA:

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) is the organization responsible for the island's
ports of entry. SLASPA handles over 700,000 annual tons of sea and air cargo, facilitates more than
840,000 airline travelers, an average of 600,000 cruise passengers, 60,000 ferry passengers, over
54,000 yacht passengers, over 34,000 aircraft movements and berths over 1,000 vessels.

Photo courtesy the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority.

International Relations Disaster Risk Management COVID-19 Migration
Contact us
Office of the Prime Minister Government of Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Office of the Prime Minister Government of Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.