Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) activates its Port Response Plan to receive evacuees

Media Release Courtesy SLASPA

Following the update from the Office of the Prime Minister, on the situation of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines La Soufrière Volcano, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), through its Disaster Preparedness Committee, has activated its Port Response Plan to facilitate and receive evacuees.

The plan identifies the George F.L Charles Airport and the Castries Seaport as the designated entry points for evacuees. The Authority is working in close tandem with essential partners, particularly the Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure adherence to the Ministry’s stipulated COVID 19 protocols.