Revitalising the OECS Business Council

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 — The revitalisation of the OECS Business Council was the focus of discussions at a recent meeting hosted by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), through the Competitive Business Unit (OECS CBU), the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and Members of the OECS Business Council.  The gathering was held in Antigua and Barbuda from February 20-21, 2020. 

The OECS Business Council was created to provide a collective response to common issues which impact the business environment in the region, and by extension, the final consumer and includes one representative from each OECS Member State. Hence, the OECS Business Council plays a critical role in ensuring the contribution of private sector partners in policy-making at the regional level.

In the main, the two-day meeting focused on the re-establishment of the OECS Business Council. The participants discussed multiple matters including the importance of the entity in the broader process of regional integration, its structure and governance framework, and a sustainable development strategy.

Head of Economic Affairs and Regional Integration at the OECS Commission, Jacqueline Emmanuel-Flood, commended the work undertaken by the participants as the first step of the process towards revitalisation.

"The OECS is pleased with the level of participation and the passion demonstrated by the members of the OECS Business Council at this meeting. We had a very successful engagement and we have prepared a plan of action for the next three years, which intends to strengthen this regional body and ensure its viability and sustainability," Emmanuel-Flood said.

In closing, the representatives from the OECS Competitive Business Unit and the ECCB reaffirmed their commitment to play a supporting role in re-establishing the OECS Business Council.

OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Jacqueline Emmanuel-Flood Head of Economic Affairs and Regional Integration, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Ricardo James Technical Specialist - Export Development, at the Competitive Business Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Andrena Simon Technical Specialist - Trade Promotion and Institutional Strengthening at the Competitive Business Unit,, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

