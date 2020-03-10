Revitalising the OECS Business Council

The revitalisation of the OECS Business Council was the focus of discussions at a recent meeting hosted by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), through the Competitive Business Unit (OECS CBU), the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and Members of the OECS Business Council. The gathering was held in Antigua and Barbuda from February 20-21, 2020.

The OECS Business Council was created to provide a collective response to common issues which impact the business environment in the region, and by extension, the final consumer and includes one representative from each OECS Member State. Hence, the OECS Business Council plays a critical role in ensuring the contribution of private sector partners in policy-making at the regional level.



In the main, the two-day meeting focused on the re-establishment of the OECS Business Council. The participants discussed multiple matters including the importance of the entity in the broader process of regional integration, its structure and governance framework, and a sustainable development strategy.

Head of Economic Affairs and Regional Integration at the OECS Commission, Jacqueline Emmanuel-Flood, commended the work undertaken by the participants as the first step of the process towards revitalisation.

"The OECS is pleased with the level of participation and the passion demonstrated by the members of the OECS Business Council at this meeting. We had a very successful engagement and we have prepared a plan of action for the next three years, which intends to strengthen this regional body and ensure its viability and sustainability," Emmanuel-Flood said.

In closing, the representatives from the OECS Competitive Business Unit and the ECCB reaffirmed their commitment to play a supporting role in re-establishing the OECS Business Council.