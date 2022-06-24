Browse categories
Register to Participate in the OECS 2nd NDC Investment Forum

Media Release

Friday, June 24, 2022 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in partnership with the Government of Saint Lucia is convening its 2nd NDC Forum in Saint Lucia from July 5-7, 2022. OECS Member States are individually and collectively endeavoring to build their resilience to climate change and to transition to low carbon economies.

The NDCFI was formed to advance and accelerate the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the Eastern Caribbean region and related commitments of OECS Member States.

A key component of this Forum is the NDC Marketplace –  an in-person and virtual exhibition of service providers in the Energy Sector, which was created to generate greater participation from private sector organizations. The Marketplace is designed to:

  1. Develop new partnerships and concrete collaborations between service providers and potential adopters to generate commitments to the Solar Challenge.
  2. Share pertinent knowledge on the available solar and energy efficiency technologies, including their benefits and the process for adopting these technologies.
  3. Increase awareness of renewable energy and energy efficiency options and promote adoption by companies and households.
  4. Share case studies and experiences of adopters.
  5. Create opportunities for discussions between key stakeholders leading to concrete action plans.

Be a part of this initiative and register to participate in the 2nd NDC Forum, NDC marketplace, or both. Visit https://ndcfi.oecs.org/2nd-ndc-investment-forum/

This event is sponsored by the Government of Saint Lucia, Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ, GET.invest, European Union, Global Green Growth Institute, Caribbean Development Bank, NDC Partnership, Republic of China (Taiwan), and HM Government.

Contact us
Crispin d'Auvergne Climate Change & Disaster Risk Management Coordinator, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

