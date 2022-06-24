Register to Participate in the OECS 2nd NDC Investment Forum

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in partnership with the Government of Saint Lucia is convening its 2nd NDC Forum in Saint Lucia from July 5-7, 2022. OECS Member States are individually and collectively endeavoring to build their resilience to climate change and to transition to low carbon economies.

The NDCFI was formed to advance and accelerate the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the Eastern Caribbean region and related commitments of OECS Member States.

A key component of this Forum is the NDC Marketplace – an in-person and virtual exhibition of service providers in the Energy Sector, which was created to generate greater participation from private sector organizations. The Marketplace is designed to:

Develop new partnerships and concrete collaborations between service providers and potential adopters to generate commitments to the Solar Challenge. Share pertinent knowledge on the available solar and energy efficiency technologies, including their benefits and the process for adopting these technologies. Increase awareness of renewable energy and energy efficiency options and promote adoption by companies and households. Share case studies and experiences of adopters. Create opportunities for discussions between key stakeholders leading to concrete action plans.

Be a part of this initiative and register to participate in the 2nd NDC Forum, NDC marketplace, or both. Visit https://ndcfi.oecs.org/2nd-ndc-investment-forum/

This event is sponsored by the Government of Saint Lucia, Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ, GET.invest, European Union, Global Green Growth Institute, Caribbean Development Bank, NDC Partnership, Republic of China (Taiwan), and HM Government.