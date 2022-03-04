Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Regional Partners unite to reaffirm commitments to tackle obesity as new global report shows Caribbean ranking high in obesity figures

Regional Partners unite to reaffirm commitments to tackle obesity as new global report shows Caribbean ranking high in obesity figures

Joint Media Release

Friday, March 4, 2022- On the occasion of World Obesity Day 2022 and in celebration of the theme ‘Everybody Needs to Act’, nine regional partners have united to reaffirm their collective commitment to work together to prioritise action against overweight and obesity even as the World Obesity Atlas, 2022 paints a dismal picture for obesity in the Caribbean.

The Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC) has joined with The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Earth Medic/ Earth Nurse, The Law and Health Research Unit of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, and the Rotary District 7030, Rotary International, to highlight the need for robust policies to prevent and treat the crisis of overweight and obesity facing CARICOM countries.

The Atlas, released today March 4, 2022, by the World Obesity Federation, noted that:

  • Six out of ten of the countries in the Americas with the highest estimated prevalence of obesity amongst women by 2030 are from the Caribbean with Bermuda topping this list at 48% and St. Vincent and the Grenadines at number ten with 42%.
  • Six Caribbean countries fall into the top ten list when projecting 2030 child obesity rates (5-19 years), with Barbados and Jamaica at 22%, Bahamas at 23% and Bermuda at 24% exceeded only by the US at 25%.
  • In terms of preparedness to tackle obesity and chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the projections are equally bleak with six Caribbean countries (St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Belize, Grenada, Guyana and Haiti) among the ten least prepared.

There is some good news. Among the top 10 most prepared to tackle obesity and overweight are Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica. Additionally, St. Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda are projected to have some of the lowest levels of obesity in children and among adults in 2030.

Unhealthy diets dominated by unhealthy ultra-processed foods high in sugars, fats and sodium, are among the greatest contributors to overweight, obesity and NCDs. The costs of an unhealthy food environment are many: increased health costs due to diabetes, heart disease and stroke, as well as many cancers; stigma of people who are living with overweight and obesity; and reduced lifespans. Policies that transform food systems and create healthy food environments make it easier for Caribbean people to make the healthiest choices and are urgently needed. These policies will yield the greatest returns on investment. At present, Caribbean children and adults are at a disadvantage. They are born into, grow and live in profit-making, obesogenic environments where cheap unhealthy foods are widely available, accessible and heavily marketed. Caribbean citizens, especially children, have a right to nutritious food.

Healthy food policies which are based on sound evidence and have been shown to improve our food systems are well known and recommended by global and regional agencies including CARPHA, FAO, UNICEF and WHO/PAHO. These policies are set out in the CARPHA 6-point policy package to address childhood obesity through joint policy action and include but not limited to:

  • Food-based dietary guidelines and nutrition education;
  • Mandatory front of package nutrition warning labelling to empower consumers to make the healthiest choices;
  • Fiscal policies to reduce the cost of healthy options while increasing the cost of unhealthy foods;
  • National school feeding programmes and regulation in school settings to ban the sale and marketing of ultra-processed foods;
  • Food supply policies that support domestic production of healthy foods while disincentivizing the importation of unhealthy foods;
  • Double and triple duty actions which improve food systems while also addressing related challenges such as climate change; and,
  • Conflict of interest policies to protect policy-making spaces from vested interests.  

We must move swiftly and in concert, inspired by the vision of our past leaders who in crafting the seminal Port of Spain Declaration on NCDs recognised early that this group of diseases represented not only a health issue but a development issue warranting whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches with each sector playing its respective part. Everybody must act. Civil society will continue to build public and policymakers awareness and support through strong evidence-based policy advocacy. Our regional academic institutions will continue to undertake research to complement global research and inform our regional policy agenda. Our regional agencies will continue to provide high-level technical support and guidance to Member States. Working together we will encourage our governments, under the leadership of our Heads of State and Government, to work across ministries in unison to implement strong coherent obesity policies.

‘Caribbean people, including our children, have a right to health-supporting environments and we can only achieve this by working together,” noted Sir Trevor Hassell, President of the HCC.  “On World Obesity Day 2022, this diverse coalition of regional partners are united in our collective commitment to leverage our respective strengths in support of our governments, to tackle overweight and obesity and the interlinked challenge of NCDs through the implementation of effective treatment programmes and evidence-based healthy food policies which transform food systems for healthier Caribbean people,” Sir Trevor emphasized.

 

Dr. Carlene Radix Head of Human and Social Division, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Avion Bamodu Programme Director-Health, Oraganisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Loverly Anthony Head of Communications, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Sheena Warner Edwards Communications Officer, The Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC)
Marquita Sugrim National Communication Consultant to the Sub-Regional Office for the Caribbean, The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO)
Carlon Kirton Manager, Communications, The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) a. Press Contact Name: Carlon Kirton, Manager, Communications
Lisa Bayley International PAHO Consultant, The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
Lisa McLean Trotman Communication for Development Specialist, UNICEF Barbados
Dr. James Hospedales CEO and Founder, Earth Medic/ Earth Nurse
Mrs. Nicole Foster Head of Unit, The Law and Health Research Unit of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill
Dr. Virginia Asin Oostburg District Lead for Childhood Obesity Prevention Program, Rotary District 7030, Rotary International

 

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software