Regional Food Security: OECS Ministers of Agriculture to host Virtual Meeting on Impacts of COVID-19

A special meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers of Agriculture will be held virtually on Thursday, 30 April 2020 under the chairmanship of the Honourable Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The meeting will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the region's agricultural sector and the imminent need for regional food security. Ministers will also discuss support to Member States to assist with cushioning COVID-19-related issues.

The declaration of the COVID-19 Global Pandemic by the World Health Organization on 11 March 11 2020 resulted in increased risk to global food production due to the expected impact on factors such as farm labor, transportation and hoarding by major global producers.

In this regard the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is cognisant of the urgent need of the Member States to collaborate on strategic interventions aimed at mitigating and even reducing the level of food insecurity in the region.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, stated,