Friday, February 19, 2021 — The highly-anticipated OECS CEO Breakfast, organised under the auspices of the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2021, will be held on February 26, 2021.

The free virtual event is part of the OECS Private Sector Engagement Strategy and will create a space in which C-Suite Executives, Development Partners, the Private Sector, Civil Society, Academia, Caribbean Governments, and individuals can meet and exchange best practices and strategies concerning innovative sustainable growth and development of Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Several regional and international sponsors have answered the call to champion the movement towards sustainable development in the Caribbean. Supporting a line up of events that culminate in the SDM 2021 – which include the CEO Breakfast, the People Summit, and the Think Tank – these companies are leading the charge towards meaningful change!

17th/21st Century Cures has developed a special grade of honey that is associated with an exceptionally high recovery rate in COVID-19 positive persons.

1000+ persons from 60 countries globally have already registered to be a part of this event! Join us on Friday, February 26, 2021!

Date: February 26, 2021

Time: 10 am EST

About the Sustainable Development Movement:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States conceptualised and hosted the inaugural OECS Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit in September 2020 under the theme: Create. Innovate. Deliver. Sustain. This is the first and largest event of its type which created a common space where over 10,600 Development Partners, the Private Sector entrepreneurs and investors, Academia, Caribbean Governments, Civil Society and individuals gathered virtually to exchange thoughts and agitate action around innovative sustainable growth and development of Small Island Development States (SIDS). Over the three days, and the period leading up to the Summit, the resounding message which pervaded the airways was the need for a resilient mind-shift, the key ingredient needed to foster social, economic and environmental growth, development and sustainability. The SDM 2020 message reached approximately 14 Million persons across 200+ countries and regions across the world.

The 2021 iteration of the SDM Summit is positioned to fast-track the fruition of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union through disruptions, solid innovations and agility thereby fostering exponential growth and inclusion for all. The main motivations of the 2021 SDM is nestled in the agile manifesto which precludes:

Meaningful partnerships over processes and tools

Action and impact over comprehensive documentation

Collaboration over contract negotiation

Responding change over sticking to the plan

For more information visit https://oecssdm.com/.