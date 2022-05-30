Re-Imagining the OECS: Discover Opportunities & Innovate Forward

The dialog is a CEO breakfast hosted by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). You’ll learn the latest on reinventing the OECS economy.

Join the Caribbean’s present and future leaders this summer for an insightful and powerful dialog on advancing the OECS as a global innovation hub.

The July forum kicks off with two powerful speakers: OECS Director-General Dr. Didacus Jules and U.S. Agency for International Development Regional Representative, Clinton White.

Join Us!

Time: 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

When: July 11, 2022

Where: Virtual and In-person (Harbor Club Hotel-Gros Islet, St. Lucia)

The July breakfast is the first of three. Subsequent CEO Breakfasts will show attendees how to prosper in a sustainable Blue Economy and explore how the new economy will build resilience and advance equity and inclusion.

“These OECS CEO Breakfasts are going to be a game changer,” says Rep. White. “USAID recognizes that engagement, collaboration, and partnership with stakeholders like the OECS Commission are fundamental to achieving high- impact and effective results across our work.”

The wide-ranging forum will focus on three timely areas:

Silicon Valley is a Mindset not a Place: Its Evolution & Lessons for the Caribbean

Positioning the Caribbean as a Global Innovation Hub

The Caribbean’s Trillion Dollar Opportunity: Monetizing the Orange Economy

In addition to Dr. Jules and Rep. White, the dynamic speakers confirmed thus far for the keynote panels and fire-side chats are:

Asra Nadeem, President of Draper University

Stephen Snyder, Managing Director, Partnership & Operations, JetBlue Tech Ventures

Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Tech Beah Retreat

Khadija Ghazi, Head Partnership, Draper University

Dr. Keith Nurse, President, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College

SH Allyson Francis, Services Specialist, Caribbean Export Development Agency

This forum is for anyone exploring public-private partnerships in innovation and re-inventing the OECS economy: business leaders, development partners, government, civil society, youth leaders, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

There is no charge for attending virtually; in-person appearance is by invitation only - Save the Date and monitor the OECS and USAID channels for registration details.