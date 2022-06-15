Public invited to celebrate OECS 41st Anniversary on OECS Colors Day

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will celebrate its 41st Anniversary on 18th June 2022 under the theme “41 Years of Integration: Overcoming Challenges to Build Resilience and Sustainability”. In commemoration of this milestone the OECS Commission has planned an OECS Colours Day scheduled for 17th June 2022.

Last year, the Commission held a successful OECS Colours Day, as schools across the OECS Region submitted digital photographs. Several of these submissions were posted on the OECS FaceBook page.

This year, the Commission looks forward to continuing this exciting and engaging tradition. We therefore invite the staff of Government Ministries, Schools, the General Public across the OECS region and citizens in the diaspora to participate in this activity by wearing the OECS colors: green, yellow, white and/or navy blue on Friday 17th June 2022. Individuals are encouraged to post their OECS Day outfits via social media using the hashtag #OECSDAY or submit digital photos in their OECS colors to the Commission via email address [email protected] to be posted on the OECS Commission social media platforms.