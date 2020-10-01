Browse categories
Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, the Hon. Allen Michael Chastanet, addresses the general debate of the 75th Session of the General Assembly of the UN

New York, 22 - 29 September 2020

Thursday, October 1, 2020 — Statement by the Honourable Allen Chastanet, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, to the General Assembly Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Click here to view address to UNGA. 

