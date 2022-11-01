Browse categories
Happy 41st Independence Anniversary to Antigua and Barbuda!

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 — The OECS Commission extends warmest congratulations to the Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda, on the occasion of the nation’s 41st Anniversary on Tuesday  1st November 2022, being celebrated under the theme “Moving forward with Unity, Strength and Stability”. 

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held by the Commission to commemorate the Anniversary. The ceremony featured a recorded message from the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Hon. Gaston Browne; and an address by the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules. 

In his address, Prime Minister Browne spoke to the importance of the OECS integration movement to the progress of Antigua and Barbuda, and the importance of solidarity within the OECS space. According to him, 

‘’We are bound by challenges and threats from all sides, and only our solidarity as OECS member states will see us through this difficult period. New threats call for new strategies.’’ 

He further highlighted, 

‘’It now becomes more necessary and urgent than ever to build out our OECS single space and to put in place the building blocks of our Economic Union as a means of consolidating our gains and confronting the World’s challenges together.’’

In his remarks, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules congratulated Antigua and Barbuda on the strides made since Independence, and looked forward with optimism on the role that the country will continue to play globally. According to Dr. Jules, 

‘’The Anniversary of Independence of Antigua and Barbuda is worthy of great celebration, as you reflect on the significant progress made, but it is also an opportunity to cogitate on immediate issues and to look beyond to the long-term with sights set on the next frontier, in the quest for better solutions and fresh possibilities.’’

View Virtual Flag Raising below.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
