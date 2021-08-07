Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Premier Farrell Condemns Physical Attack on the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Premier Farrell Condemns Physical Attack on the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Media Release Courtesy Office of the Premier (Montserrat)

Saturday, August 7, 2021 — Montserrat’s Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Joseph E. Farrell condemns the physical attack on the Rt. Honourable Ralph Gonsalves and wishes him a speedy recovery. 

Premier Farrell says that violence and personal assaults have no place in Caribbean politics where democracy and the rule of law are the core values and principles of our Caribbean Community.  We all agree that people do have a right to peaceful protest but physically attacking elected leaders or Government Representatives must be condemned.  He therefore maintains that there can be no compromise on this front as such acts of violence are a threat to national security and do not in any way help our democracies. 

In this regard, the Honourable Joseph E. Farrell states that Montserrat stands in firm solidarity with the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and looks forward to his continued contributions to the peace and stability of our Caribbean Community.

Contact us
Debra Lewis Director, External Affairs, Office of the Premier
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Debra Lewis Director, External Affairs, Office of the Premier
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.