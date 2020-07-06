Paul Ahlstrom to deliver Keynote Address at SDM Business Model Competition Launch

Monday, July 6, 2020 — Managing Director and co-founder of Alta Ventures and Alta Growth Capital, Paul Ahlstrom, will address the region's top entrepreneurs at the Launch of the inaugural OECS Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Business Model Competition on Friday, 10 July 2020.

Over his career, Paul Ahlstrom has raised over $1 billion and directly invested more than $500 million in more than one hundred and twenty-five startup companies.

For 30 years, Paul has operated on both sides of the table as a venture-backed entrepreneur and now as an investor. After directly observing the patterns of startup success and failure for more than 100 startup companies over the past 20 years, he noticed some amazing patterns of successful entrepreneurs that had the habit of getting it right.

Along with his co-author, Dr. Nathan Furr, Paul distilled his observations on how to increase the odds of getting it right in the book Nail It, Then Scale It, a hands-on manual for entrepreneurs; and the Big Idea Canvas, printed and online tools for entrepreneurs to vet and develop their startup ideas.

Some of his portfolio investments that have successfully used the Nail It, Then Scale It methodology include: Jott, VidAngel, Converus, Ancestry.com, Altiris, The American Academy and Rhomobile.

One of Paul’s big passions is supporting the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem of the Americas. In addition to Alta Ventures, Paul has founded multiple investment funds in the United States and Latin America and the Caribbean, including Alta Growth Capital and Kickstart Seed Fund.

Paul’s entrepreneur ecosystem building activities have included:

Keynote speeches at entrepreneur conferences around the world ; The Economist Conference and Argentina Business & Investment Forum, Startup Grind Silicon Valley, Jamaica Venture Capital Conference, FINNOSUMMIT Mexico City, Startup Chile and the Peru Venture Capital Conference.

Supporting the International Business Model Competition

Supporting the entrepreneurship mentor programs of Endeavor and ENLACE

Advising Brigham Young University’s entrepreneurship programs

Serving on the board for the University of Utah’s Technology Commercialization Office

Serving multiple years as a member of Motorola Corporation’s Visionary Research Board

About the OECS Republic Bank Business Model Competition:

The OECS Republic Bank Business Model Competition is a feature of the Sustainable Development Movement, scheduled to be held on September 23-24, 2020, and is part of a broader strategy geared towards strengthening the business development ecosystem across the Region while providing entrepreneurs with a platform to connect with global investors.

The launch will feature the announcement of the thirty (30) entrepreneurs from across the region who were selected to undergo eight (8) weeks of capacity building, compete for sectional prizes of up to US$20,000.00, and participate in a Pitch Room that will be hosted by Mr. Daymond John, Star of ABC’s Shark Tank, and President of the Shark Group.

