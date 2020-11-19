Participate in the First Virtual Student Fair of the Caribbean!

This fair hosted on December 2-3, 2020 will enable participants to learn about study and training opportunities in the Caribbean region as well as to interact with exhibitors and guest experts.

Partners of the ELAN project are pleased to announce the very first edition of the Virtual Student Fair, dedicated to vocational training and higher education, organized on December 2nd and 3rd 2020 with the support of Campus France, the French National Agency for the Promotion of Higher Education, International Student Services and International Mobility.



This fair is free and designed for students (high school and tertiary level), parents, teachers and also technical vocational trainees and trainers from the cooperation zone of the project (English-speaking Caribbean, Haiti, Martinique and Guadeloupe).



With this event, the ELAN project team wishes to promote exchange and cooperation between 70 exhibitors and visitors, allowing them to learn about the regional offer of studies and vocational training, and also to exchange with participating institutions and specialists on common regional hot topics during webinars. Visitors will also have the opportunity to consult internship offers, attend workshops to prepare their study experience abroad, assess their level in a foreign language (French or English) and, above all, try to win a prize in the great ELAN contest.



Registrations are open on https://www.elan-virtualforum.org.

For more information, visit the ELAN project website or social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).

About the INTERREG ELAN project

The INTERREG "Linguistic Exchange and Innovative Learning through Mobility" (ELAN) project was launched in 2019. INTERREG ELAN is a two year project valued at 3 million Euros and co-financed by the INTERREG Caraïbes programme under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the European Development Fund (EDF). The project resulted from close collaboration among multiple partners alongside the Academy of Martinique including:

The Territorial Collectivity of Martinique;

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS);

Campus France;

The network of Alliances Françaises of the Lesser Antilles;

The University of the West Indies;

The Quisqueya University of Haiti;

The State University of Haiti; and

The University of the West Indies and its campuses.

About the INTERREG CARAIBES 2014-2020 program

INTERREG CARAÏBES 2014-2020 is a programme of the European Union led by the Regional Council of Guadeloupe which assumes the role of Managing Authority of the Programme. INTERREG enables the French and European territories of Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Martinique and Saint-Martin, to undertake regional cooperation actions with their neighbours in the OECS and the Greater Caribbean, which encompasses more than 35 countries from Mexico in the north to Venezuela in the South.