Participate in the Contest on Healthier Lifestyle and win a prize

As part of the year-long diabetes awareness campaign, the OECS Commission with the World Diabetes Foundation (WDF) launches a competition which aims to promote healthier lifestyles in St. Lucia. Delivering on regional and local commitments in addressing and reducing the incidence of chronic diseases.

The burden of chronic diseases, particularly diabetes is increasing among the OECS Member States, with an estimated 1 in every 4 persons over the age of 40 being affected. With the staggering projected incidence rates for obesity, it is predicted that this figure will continue to increase in the region.

Addressing chronic disease prevention and control requires a systematic and comprehensive approach, that includes creating supportive environments for population-based health enhancement, as well as behavioural changes that promote overall wellness and disease prevention.

The competition is aimed at promoting “Your 2019 healthier lifestyle” from the citizens of St. Lucia.

To participate, simply email your photo with the subject line “OECSHealth_My Healthier Lifestyle” to campaigns@oecs.int

Submission should include your Full Name & Facebook contact name, so you can be tagged in order to encourage people to like your photo. The people with the most likes will have an opportunity to win various prizes from day passes to spa treatments.

Competition closes on 28th November 2019 and the winner will be announced on 29th November 2019.