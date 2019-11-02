Browse categories
Participate in the Contest on Healthier Lifestyle and win a prize

OECS Media Release

Saturday, November 2, 2019 —  As part of the year-long diabetes awareness campaign, the OECS Commission with the  World Diabetes Foundation (WDF) launches a competition which aims to promote healthier lifestyles in St. Lucia. Delivering on regional and local commitments in addressing and reducing the incidence of chronic diseases. 

The burden of chronic diseases, particularly diabetes is increasing among the OECS Member States, with an estimated 1 in every 4 persons over the age of 40 being affected. With the staggering projected incidence rates for obesity, it is predicted that this figure will continue to increase in the region.

Addressing chronic disease prevention and control requires a systematic and comprehensive approach, that includes creating supportive environments for population-based health enhancement, as well as behavioural changes that promote overall wellness and disease prevention.

The competition is aimed at promoting  “Your 2019 healthier lifestyle” from the citizens of St. Lucia.

To participate, simply email your photo with the subject line “OECSHealth_My Healthier Lifestyle” to campaigns@oecs.int

Submission should include your Full Name & Facebook contact name, so you can be tagged in order to encourage people to like your photo. The people with the most likes will have an opportunity to win various prizes from day passes to spa treatments.

Competition closes on 28th November 2019 and the winner will be announced on 29th November 2019.

 

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Competition Submission Email
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Competition Submission Email
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

