Pako Major Performing his Play in Creole in the OECS

Pako Major, winner of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe call for projects "I cooperate with OECS the countries" was in Grenada to showcase his play in Creole.

SYNOPSIS

The story is about a young man named Joey who has just been arrested by the police because he had locked the door of the house and took the car of his auntie Luta, in custody in a cell for the first time. Joey falls asleep and dreams of an accident, which had, happen in his childhood. Horrified, he woke up with a lot of regrets and with a state of stress, he realized his shorts is wet and started to remember and tells some events of his teenager life.

----

L'histoire parle d'un jeune homme nommé Joey qui vient d'être arrêté par la police parce qu'il a verrouillé la porte de la maison et pris la voiture de sa tante Luta, en garde à vue dans une cellule pour la première fois. Joey s'endort et rêve d'un accident survenu dans son enfance. Horrifié,il se reveille avec beaucoup de regrets, dans un état de stress réalise que son pantalon est humide . Joey commence à se souvenir du passé et raconte certains événements crucial de sa vie d'adolescent.