Open Call: Huawei-Mexico ICT Scholarship Program, Second Edition

Media Release Courtesy The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States

Thursday, March 17, 2022 — The Government of Mexico along with multinational technology company HUAWEI have launched the second edition of the scholarship program “HUAWEI-SRE 1,000 Talents for the Digital Development of Latin America and the Caribbean: Closing the digital gender gap”, for women interested in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT): students, professionals and/or academics interested.

The programs will be conducted completely online and in English language, with a duration of 6 to 20 hours depending on the chosen area:

1. Artificial Intelligence (HCIA-AI),

2. Internet of Things (HCIA-IoT),

3. Data Communication (HCIA-Datacom),

4. Data storage,

5. Cloud service

6. Macro Data (Big Data).

It is suggested that participants have previous knowledge in ICT and/or Physical Mathematical Sciences and Engineering.

Expenses covered and benefits include: exemption from the cost for the course certification, which has a value of US$200.00; assistance through online sessions with Huawei experts and partners; participants who pass the relevant certification exam will be able to obtain a digital HCIA certificate valid for 3 years (at no cost) and a Diploma of participation.

Applicants must create an account and register their candidacy on the website: https://sigca.sre.gob.mx  before March 28th, 2022 at 11:59 pm (Mexico City time).

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
