OECS YES In Action features Delan Remy

This month, OECS YES In Action caught up with Delan Remy, a 28 year old life coach from Saint Lucia using his gifts to help others manage and overcome personal challenges.

Tell us a little about yourself.

I'm a motivated individual who has a passion for inspiring others and helping them become the best version of themselves. I prefer to refer to myself as a Life Coach who specializes in Sport Coaching, Fitness Instructing, and Physical Education. I am currently developing the mental aspect of this through self-education and the relevant accreditations.

I am the author of The Mind Bible: Think 365 and the CEO of Everything OTG.

When did you first notice your inclination towards Personal Development Coaching?

Physical Education has always been a part of my background. If I remember clearly, cricket was my first sport mainly because the cricket ground was a stone’s throw away from my home – literally. Later down the line, football was more popular amongst my peers so I gravitated towards that sport. I engaged in football as a coach, not as a player. I was interested in guiding players through the aspects of the game.

I first noticed my interest in life coaching after overcoming certain personal challenges. After these experiences, I was able to help others around me to overcome obstacles in their life journey as well and I realized that I have a passion for helping others.

What were you doing before you began your focus in this area?

Before I began working in coaching and personal development, I was exploring my options in other fields while pursuing my studies. I was still figuring out what I wanted in life and seeking out my true purpose.

What inspired you to start?

I was inspired by the fact that I had the ability to change my life in certain aspects to become a better person. I strongly believed that if I could do it, many people could also! I was certain that I can help individuals who are in the same situation that I was once in.

Once I began coaching, I loved seeing others benefit from my work. I truly enjoy giving back, from sports coaching to personal training.

What obstacles, if any, did you face and how did you overcome them?

Adaptation was my first obstacle. Having to adapt to new environments at a young age was challenging. What I took away from the experience, however, was that tackling the more difficult things early on can make future challenges seem easier. In order for me to grow as a person and as a professional, I had to adapt a few more times over the years – this could be a difficult process, but because of my previous struggles, mentally it was like clockwork.

Tell us about the journey from the first spark of interest to where you are currently.

The journey has been a rollercoaster with many highs and lows but I never gave up. At first, the process was new to me and I almost gave in to the desire to succumb many times but I kept pushing. I wasn't satisfied with only being a football coach so I started exploring the fitness coaching aspect. I enjoyed fitness coaching as much as football coaching, so I made the decision to open my own mobile fitness business 'EverythingOTG' where I train clients to meet individual fitness goals.

As I became more immersed in the world of fitness coaching, I wanted to combine the mental aspect into my training process, using practices that benefit both the mind and body. For example meditation and fitness, mindset, and work ethics.

What has been your biggest challenge along the way?

My biggest challenge along the way was a lack of support. I tend to work alone and, because of this, I didn’t share my plans with anyone. I was putting in all of the work and the ideas by myself and making things happen – that was all I believed I needed.

As my business continues to grow and more opportunities are presented, I am now embracing the need for support to ensure my day to day operations run smoothly.

How have you used the current COVID-19 global pandemic to your advantage?

I have used this time to work on myself, dig deeper, and find ways to better myself and reflect on life situations. I have also completed my Life Coaching Certification, started a YouTube channel 'EverythingOTG' which gives individuals an insight into my book and various ways to combat challenging situations they may deal with on a daily basis.

This is also another example of my ability to adapt easily to any situation life may throw at me.

Is there an achievement or contribution that you are most proud of?

I'm proud of every life I impact positively, and I am happy that people can use my teachings to better their lifestyles and their way of thinking.

Another contribution that I am proud of was my participation as a Youth Ambassador for the London Olympics in 2012, which was an amazing experience. I was exposed to many aspects of the event and visited several key figures who were involved in the project, which gave me a better understanding of the significance of the Olympic movement as a whole.

What would you say most motivates you to do what you do?

My determination to excel at whatever I do drives me the most. Coming from the bottom and taking active steps to move forward pushes me to continue to strive to be better. I don't want to make the mistakes I made previously, just learn from them.

I'm most excited about making a difference, leaving my impact on this world, and working to be a better person every day. These particular goals help me wake up every day and go hard for what I want.

What are the goals you most want to accomplish in the near future?

By picturing my vision, I see me pushing my brand "EverythingOTG" to higher heights. OTG stands for “On The Go” and the aim is to be global. I want to be able to impact lives globally with the mission of assisting people to become better versions of themselves.

Did you have any key mentors or people who deeply influenced your journey?

My personal life experiences have most affected my journey. I look back on where I could have been and that motivates me. I hope to continue using self-reflection and personal triumphs to generate inspiration.

What advice do you have for other Caribbean youth aspiring to get involved in this field?

I would encourage anyone aspiring to join my field to keep an open mind. There are so many roads you can take to fulfill this path. If you love helping others become better versions of themselves, then the coaching field is definitely for you! It's also a form of doing something you love that benefits the world – doing your part to make it a better place.

If you have the passion to do something, fully put the work in and you will achieve your goals.

What’s next for you? What are you looking forward to?

At the top of my to-do list is advancing my development as a life coach. I would also like to reach a wider audience so that I can touch more lives.

I am currently in the process of promoting my book The Mind Bible: Think 365 and I'm looking forward to uploading more videos to my YouTube Channel that people can use to improve their lives. In addition, I’m currently working on an e-book that focuses on becoming a better you.

I want everyone to realize that no matter what situation you face, you can create a positive outcome from it. Everything is for a time and with dedication, commitment, and patience, whatever it is that you want can be achieved.

It is also important to remember that everyone has a purpose to fulfill. You just need to find what it is you love to do that benefits the world. Like Wayne Gretski said "you miss every shot that you don't take!"