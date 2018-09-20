Browse categories
OECS Welcomes New Cohort of SDM Ambassadors

27 leaders selected from across the region and internationally!

Friday, June 4, 2021 — Ahead of the 2021 Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit, scheduled to be held on 22-23 September 2021, the OECS Commission recently welcomed 27 leaders from across the region and internationally as official event ambassadors.

The new cohort of SDM Ambassadors are responsible for growing the network of Movers for the SDM Summit while planning and implementing local programmes geared towards spreading awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and facilitating discussion forums that will unearth innovative solutions that are positioned to accelerate the development of the Large Ocean Developing States of the Caribbean.

A total of 254 applications were received and, following the implementation of a rigorous selection and due diligence process, 27 leaders were chosen to serve as the 2021 SDM Ambassadors. 

The OECS Commission congratulates this year's cohort of SDM Movers on their selection and takes this opportunity to introduce them to the OECS Network!

   

Global Ambassadors

  • James Adjoha – Saint Lucia
  • Tember Cadet – Saint Lucia
  • Stevan Lynn – United States of America
  • Zwede Hewitt – Trinidad and Tobago
  • Louise Victor – Saint Lucia
  • Tahirah Banks – Anguilla
  • Myriam Romuald Eluther – Guadeloupe
  • Rebecca Harper – Canada
  • Victoria Elisabeth – Martinique
  • Alberta Richeleu – Saint Lucia

 

Featured Ambassadors

   

Will you #JoinTheMovement?

Register at www.oecssdm.com   

   

 

SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission Castries, Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

