OECS Trade Expo Officially Launched!

The OECS Commission officially launched its Virtual Trade Expo on May 10, 2023. The OECS Virtual Trade Exposition is a trade event that aims to promote regional trade and investment in the Eastern Caribbean. The event is scheduled for May 15-17, 2023, and will bring together buyers, suppliers, investors, and other industry players from across the OECS region on a virtual platform called ‘THE WAVE’.

The three-day virtual exposition will showcase a wide range of products and services from various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, creative arts and technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with exhibitors, attend informative fireside chats and round table discussions, and network with industry leaders.

The virtual trade exposition is expected to provide businesses in the OECS with a cost-effective and efficient way to market and showcase their products and services. The exposition will also allow exhibitors to connect with potential buyers and partners from around the world, which could lead to prospective opportunities and increased trade.

Speaking at the launch, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating that,

"We are thrilled to launch the OECS Virtual Trade Exposition at a time when businesses in the region need support more than ever. The OECS Virtual Trade Exposition represents a unique opportunity for businesses across the region to showcase their products and services, forge new partnerships, and explore new markets. We encourage all stakeholders to take advantage of this opportunity as we are confident that this virtual exposition will help to boost regional trading activities and promote economic growth in the OECS."

The Virtual Trade Expo is open to businesses of all sizes and sectors in the OECS region, and participation is free of charge. The launch of the OECS Virtual Trade Exposition comes at a time when MSMEs in the region are continuing to face challenges brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launch of the OECS Virtual Trade Exposition was a significant step forward for the OECS region in terms of promoting trade and investment. It is an innovative and forward-looking initiative that has the potential to benefit businesses and economies throughout the region.

Everyone is encouraged to register at www.oecstradeexpo.com to attend the event.