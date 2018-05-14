OECS to observe first-ever regional climate change day

OECS to observe first-ever regional climate change day

OECS Media Release

Monday, May 14, 2018 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will, on Tuesday 15th May, observe the region’s first-ever Climate Change Day. 

This observance has its origins in the growing recognition of the impacts that climate change is having, and will continue to have, on OECS Member States, as well as in a partnership recently established between the OECS Commission and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This partnership focuses on raising awareness of climate change issues, in general, and international climate change issues, in particular. 

This first OECS Climate Change Day will place emphasis on the school populations in participating Member States as today’s youth will someday assume lead responsibility for addressing the challenges posed by climate change and, even now, can play an important role in educating their parents and peers.

Activities planned for the Day include ministerial addresses, radio interviews, press releases, school visits and workshops.

For its part, the OECS Commission will provide coverage of CC Day, along with relevant content, on its website via the following link. The Commission will run daily online quizzes from now until Tuesday 15th.

These quizzes may be accessed both on the above page and on the Commission’s Facebook page.

Photographs, video clips and other content provided by Member States will be uploaded to the aforementioned web page.
 
For further information, please contact media@oecs.int.

   This story aligns with OECS Strategic Objective No.5: Drive Key Economic Priorities.
See More
100 Volunteers Mobilized Against plastic pollution in Anse-La-Raye, St-Lucia
See More
The Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management Unit

Contact us

OECS Communications

Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Send Email to %OECS Communications%
Crispin D'Auvergne

Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management Coordinator

OECS

Send Email to %Crispin D'Auvergne%
Norma Cherry-Fevrier

Programme Officer - Social & Sustainable Development Division

Send Email to %Norma Cherry-Fevrier%
Josette Edward-Charlemagne

Programme Officer - Social & Sustainable Development Division

Send Email to %Josette Edward-Charlemagne%

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.org

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has ten members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and Martinique.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia