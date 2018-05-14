OECS to observe first-ever regional climate change day

This observance has its origins in the growing recognition of the impacts that climate change is having, and will continue to have, on OECS Member States, as well as in a partnership recently established between the OECS Commission and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This partnership focuses on raising awareness of climate change issues, in general, and international climate change issues, in particular.



This first OECS Climate Change Day will place emphasis on the school populations in participating Member States as today’s youth will someday assume lead responsibility for addressing the challenges posed by climate change and, even now, can play an important role in educating their parents and peers.



Activities planned for the Day include ministerial addresses, radio interviews, press releases, school visits and workshops.



For its part, the OECS Commission will provide coverage of CC Day, along with relevant content, on its website via the following link. The Commission will run daily online quizzes from now until Tuesday 15th.

These quizzes may be accessed both on the above page and on the Commission’s Facebook page.

Photographs, video clips and other content provided by Member States will be uploaded to the aforementioned web page.



For further information, please contact media@oecs.int.

This story aligns with OECS Strategic Objective No.5: Drive Key Economic Priorities.

Read more