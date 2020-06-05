Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS to Launch New Youth-Centered Programme

OECS to Launch New Youth-Centered Programme

OECS YES I News Broadcast will provide students with an avenue for creative expression amidst COVID-19

Friday, June 5, 2020 — As an extension of the OECS Youth Empowerment Strategy (YES), and in response to the challenges for continuity of learning imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission will launch its new regional "OECS YES I News Broadcast" on Wednesday 10 June 2020.

The OECS YES I News Broadcast is a production of the OECS Education Development Management Unit (EDMU), in collaboration with Ministries of Education across the region, and is intended to provide students with an opportunity for creative expression and skill development through engagement on authentic, meaningful experiences stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is also an opportunity for students across the OECS region to connect in ways that they may have never done before, sharing powerful stories that connect their lives.

The broadcast is developed by professionals but with students integrally involved in the process particularly with the reporting activities as they acquire a range of interviewing, writing and speaking skills. Teachers take the lead in preparing the students to fully participate in the production. The launch is intended to bring that experience to the rest of the region and the world. All are invited to share the virtual experience. 

 

Tune in to our Facebook Page to view the live launch of the OECS YES I News Broadcast or Register to join us on Zoom!

Date: Wednesday 10 June 2020

Time: 3:00PM (Eastern Caribbean Time)

Prelude: 2:45PM

Register on Zoom here:  bit.ly/2Y2Z2Ho

 

Launch Programme:

Story image

 

OECS YES I News Broadcast Promo Video:

 

Related Links:

Educational Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Education OECS YES

 

Sisera Simon Head, Education Development Management Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Rafer Gordon Education Specialist, Education Development Management Unit, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Education Youth Social Development COVID-19
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software