OECS to Launch New Youth-Centered Programme

Friday, June 5, 2020 — As an extension of the OECS Youth Empowerment Strategy (YES), and in response to the challenges for continuity of learning imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission will launch its new regional "OECS YES I News Broadcast" on Wednesday 10 June 2020.

The OECS YES I News Broadcast is a production of the OECS Education Development Management Unit (EDMU), in collaboration with Ministries of Education across the region, and is intended to provide students with an opportunity for creative expression and skill development through engagement on authentic, meaningful experiences stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is also an opportunity for students across the OECS region to connect in ways that they may have never done before, sharing powerful stories that connect their lives.

The broadcast is developed by professionals but with students integrally involved in the process particularly with the reporting activities as they acquire a range of interviewing, writing and speaking skills. Teachers take the lead in preparing the students to fully participate in the production. The launch is intended to bring that experience to the rest of the region and the world. All are invited to share the virtual experience.

Tune in to our Facebook Page to view the live launch of the OECS YES I News Broadcast or Register to join us on Zoom!

Date: Wednesday 10 June 2020

Time: 3:00PM (Eastern Caribbean Time)

Prelude: 2:45PM

Register on Zoom here: bit.ly/2Y2Z2Ho

Launch Programme:

OECS YES I News Broadcast Promo Video:

