OECS to kick-off 2021 Sustainable Development Movement agenda with FREE Virtual CEO Breakfast on February 26

Thursday, January 21, 2021 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is pleased to announce the first event of the 2021 Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) agenda – The CEO Breakfast – on Friday, February 26th 2021.

The free virtual event, held under the theme “More Disruptions. Solid Innovations. Necessary Agility. Inclusion for All”, is poised to attract over 2,000 C-Suite Executives, Development Partners, Private Sector entrepreneurs and investors, Academia, Caribbean Governments, Civil Society, and Individual leaders from across the Caribbean region and internationally.

In addition to the unveiling of the OECS Development Agenda, key issues to be addressed include:

What keeps CEOs up at night in the wake of the current pandemic?

The “Now” is Agile: Are Small Island Development States Ready for this “Now”?

Against the backdrop of a global crisis, Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, underscored the urgent need for the region to focus on economic growth and innovation (in keeping with the United Nation's SDGs 8 and 9):

"It is paramount for organisations of every size, creed and mandate (both public and private sector) to take a compelling and active look at the ingredients needed for perpetual success in an ever-changing global environment. Every single aspect of life, business, and being must be completely rethought for both short-term survival and long-term success."

Click the image below to register and secure your space at this exclusive virtual event!

Official Partners who have already joined the movement include: The World Bank; the Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project; the Global Environment Facility; the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and 17th/21st Century Cures.

Partner with us!

Several partnership options are still available for the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) 2021 and its related events!

Interested parties are invited to contact Ms. Nadege Jn Baptiste at sdm@oecs.int or +1758-455-6370/6354 for more information.

About the Sustainable Development Movement:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States conceptualised and hosted the inaugural OECS Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit in September 2020 under the theme: Create. Innovate. Deliver. Sustain. This is the first and largest event of its type which created a common space where over 10,600 Development Partners, the Private Sector entrepreneurs and investors, Academia, Caribbean Governments, Civil Society and individuals gathered virtually to exchange thoughts and agitate action around innovative sustainable growth and development of Small Island Development States (SIDS). Over the three days, and the period leading up to the Summit, the resounding message which pervaded the airways was the need for a resilient mind-shift, the key ingredient needed to foster social, economic and environmental growth, development and sustainability. The SDM 2020 message reached approximately 14 Million persons across 200+ countries and regions across the world.

The 2021 iteration of the SDM Summit is positioned to fast-track the fruition of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union through disruptions, solid innovations and agility thereby fostering exponential growth and inclusion for all. The main motivations of the 2021 SDM is nestled in the agile manifesto which precludes:

Meaningful partnerships over processes and tools

Action and impact over comprehensive documentation

Collaboration over contract negotiation

Responding change over sticking to the plan

For more information visit https://oecssdm.com/.