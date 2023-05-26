Browse categories
OECS to Celebrate its 42nd Anniversary

OECS Media Release

Friday, May 26, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will observe its 42nd Anniversary on June 18, 2023, under the theme ‘Vision.Integration.Sustainability.Progress.’ In commemoration of this milestone, the OECS Commission will celebrate with a calendar of activities throughout the month of June.

The 42nd Anniversary Celebrations will highlight the achievements, progress and aspirations of the OECS, and will also recognize the commitment and dedication of its eleven (11) Member States, as well as its partners and stakeholders.

The calendar of activities is aimed at ensuring that every OECS Citizen has the opportunity to get involved. The highlight of the month of celebration is the hosting of the 73rd Meeting of the OECS Authority in Saint Kitts and Nevis from June 18-19, 2023. Other notable activities in the Twin-Island Federation include the OECS in the Classroom School Tour from June 13-16 and the OECS Fun Walk on June 17.

Citizens across all OECS Member States will get the opportunity to join in the celebrations on OECS Colours Day, slated for June 16, where they will show their pride and support for the OECS Integration Movement by donning the OECS Colours of green, yellow, white and navy blue. Young people across the region will also get in on the act, by participating in a knowledge based Poll about the OECS via the U-Report Platform on June 14. 

The Anniversary celebrations will culminate with a Thanksgiving Service at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Castries, Saint Lucia on June 25.

The OECS Commission extends a warm invitation to the general public, organizations, and stakeholders, both within and beyond the OECS region, to join in the activities as we celebrate our shared values and aspirations.

For further information and updates on the 42nd Anniversary celebrations, please visit the official Anniversary website, www.oecs.int/en/oecs42 or email [email protected] . Follow us on social media for all the latest updates and join the conversation using the official hashtag #OECS42 or #OECSDay.

 

Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

